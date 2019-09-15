Two killed, 20 hurt as Delhi-bound bus rams into truck on Yamuna Expressway

By PTI

MATHURA: Two passengers were killed and 20 others injured when a private bus on its way to Delhi's Anand Vihar rammed into a stationary truck on the Yamuna Expressway here in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The bus, with 45 passengers on board, was coming from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

The vehicle crashed into the truck near Bajna cut (close to the 65-kilometer stone) on the Yamuna expressway, Aditya Kumar Shukla, SP (Rural) said.

Mukesh, a resident of Bulandshahr, and Dinesh from Azamgarh, both aged around 35, were killed in the accident, he said.

Six passengers, who were seriously injured, were admitted to a hospital in Jewar and the remaining injured were rushed to another facilities, the SP said.

Shukla said the bus driver has also suffered serious injuries. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, he said.