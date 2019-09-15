Home Nation

WATCH | Army rescues school children in Poonch as Pakistan violates ceasefire

A video of the rescue shows Armymen lifting a few children and carrying them to an Army truck while other children run towards the vehicle.

Published: 15th September 2019 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)

By ANI

POONCH: The Indian Army on Saturday rescued children from a Government school in Sandote village in Mendhar Tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector after the cross-border firing started from Pakistan.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire at 0930 hours by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars. The firing stopped at 1300 hours. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

ALSO READ: Pakistani troops shell security posts, villages along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Indian Army also rescued children from two other schools in Balakote and Behrote village.

Pakistan has frequently resorted to ceasefire violations along the LoC ever since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was announced last month. 

TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army Poonch Pakistan Pakistan ceasefire violation
