Will implement NRC in Haryana, says Manohar Lal Khattar

CHANDIGARH: Haryana will implement a citizens’ list along the lines of the recently published National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam to check illegal immigration, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

Besides this, he said, a Law Commission is also being considered for the state. “Justice Bhalla had headed the Haryana Human Rights Commission besides holding various other positions. These days, he is working on NRC. I also said that we shall implement NRC in Haryana and sought his cooperation on how to implement it. He has also suggested that Haryana should also have a Law Commission. We shall examine that too and if people get benefitted with this, we shall also constitute one in the state,” Khattar told the media after meeting with Justice (retired) HS Bhalla and former Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba.

Khattar, however, did not provide details regarding how the exercise will be done. “Justice Bhalla will visit Assam soon. I said that we will implement NRC in Haryana and have sought Bhalla ji’s support and suggestion,” he told reporters.

“The state government is working on a fast pace on family identity card and its data would also be used in the National Register of Citizens (NRC).”

While the NRC pitch comes about a month ahead of the Haryana election, Khattar’s statement is in consonance with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s assertion of nationwide NRC for expelling out illegal immigrants from the country.

A social audit system would also be implemented in Haryana so that the audit of development work could be done by the intellectuals people of the society, the Haryana chief minister said.

For this purpose, a separate voluntary department would also be formed in the coming days, Khattar added.