Home Nation

Will implement NRC in Haryana, says Manohar Lal Khattar

 The process of NRC update was started in Assam following a Supreme Court order in 2013 and since then, the apex court has closely monitored the entire process.

Published: 15th September 2019 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Haryana will implement a citizens’ list along the lines of the recently published National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam to check illegal immigration, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

Besides this, he said, a Law Commission is also being considered for the state. “Justice Bhalla had headed the Haryana Human Rights Commission besides holding various other positions. These days, he is working on NRC. I also said that we shall implement NRC in Haryana and sought his cooperation on how to implement it. He has also suggested that Haryana should also have a Law Commission. We shall examine that too and if people get benefitted with this, we shall also constitute one in the state,” Khattar told the media after meeting with Justice (retired) HS Bhalla and former Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba.

READ | Why is Tripura CM Biplab Deb losing his sleep over NRC

Khattar, however, did not provide details regarding how the exercise will be done. “Justice Bhalla will visit Assam soon. I said that we will implement NRC in Haryana and have sought Bhalla ji’s support and suggestion,” he told reporters.

“The state government is working on a fast pace on family identity card and its data would also be used in the National Register of Citizens (NRC).”

READ HERE | Assam’s neighbouring states on alert after NRC publication

While the NRC pitch comes about a month ahead of the Haryana election, Khattar’s statement is in consonance with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s assertion of nationwide NRC for expelling out illegal immigrants from the country. 

A social audit system would also be implemented in Haryana so that the audit of development work could be done by the intellectuals people of the society, the Haryana chief minister said.   

For this purpose, a separate voluntary department would also be formed in the coming days, Khattar added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam NRC Haryana NRC Manohar Lal Khattar National Register of Citizens NRC
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp