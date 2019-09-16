Home Nation

Amit Shah lied in Parliament over Farooq Abdullah's detention: CPM leader

In a tweet, the Left leader attached a video grab of Shah in Parliament last month, in which the home minister said Abdullah was neither detained nor arrested.

CPIM flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CPM leader Mohammed Salim accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday of lying on the floor of Parliament over the issue of NC leader Farooq Abdullah's detention in Kashmir in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

On Sunday night, the Ministry of Home Affairs detained the 81-year-old patron of the National Conference (NC) under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

Abdullah, a former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, was under house arrest since August 5, when the Centre announced abrogation of the special status given to the state under Article 370 and its bifurcation into Union territories.

"Amit Shah lied on the floor of the parliament claiming that Farooq Abdullah didn't come to Lok Sabha on his own will but today we all know that Mr Abdullah had been under detention since 4 August, under the draconian PSA. Does India's Home Minister has any credibility today," Salim tweeted.

