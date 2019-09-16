Arms cache seized from illegal manufacturing unit in Bengal

By PTI

CANNING: The police unearthed an illegal arms manufacturing unit in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal and recovered a cache of arms.

Three single barrel guns, four small firearms, one pistol, two ammunition, six unfinished pistol magazines, 3.6 kilograms of gun powder and several manufacturing tools were recovered from the spot, the police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police on Sunday night raided a house at Khunkhali Khagra village under Jibantala police station area, where the arms manufacturing unit was set up.

Two persons, including the owner of the house, were arrested and another managed to escape, the police said.