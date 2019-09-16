Dalit man burnt alive in UP over relationship with woman of another caste

By PTI

HARDOI: A 20-year-old Dalit man was allegedly burnt alive over his relationship with a woman from another caste, a killing that his relatives said also led to his mother's death.

According to the police, the suspected case of honour killing occurred at Bhadesa area of Hardoi district on Saturday.

Abhishek alias Monu was beaten up, kept hostage in a house and set ablaze, Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi said.

Locals who rushed to the spot on hearing his cries and took him to a local hospital. He was referred to a Lucknow hospital but succumbed to injuries on the way on Sunday, the SP said.

A relative said Monu's mother died of shock after hearing the news.

According to the SP, locals said Monu was in a relationship with a girl and had gone to meet her when the incident took place. Monu was returning after arranging Rs 25,000 for the treatment of his ailing mother, Ram Beti (60), his uncle Raju said.

Monu was stopped and taken to a house by some people with whom the family had an enmity.

They also snatched the money and set him ablaze, according to Raju.

An FIR has been filed against five people, including two family members and two neighbours of the girl, the SP said, adding that an investigation is on.