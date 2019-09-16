Home Nation

FIR against brothers for gangraping former Muzzafarpur shelter home inmate

The victim has been sent for medical examination and a medical board has been constituted for the same.

Published: 16th September 2019 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

BETTIAH (Bihar): Police have registered a case against four persons in the incident of alleged gang-rape a girl in Bettiah on Friday.  Two of the four accused are brothers of the girl, who was reportedly an inmate of the NGO-run infamous Muzaffarpur Shelter Home where 44 girls were allegedly sexually assaulted.

The victim has been sent for medical examination and a medical board has been constituted for the same.

"An incident of rape has come to notice in which FIR has been registered. A medical board is constituted and the victim has been sent for the medical examination. Further action will be taken," said Bettiah SP Jayant Kant.

READ | Former Muzzafarpur shelter home inmate kidnapped, gang-raped in moving car

Several girls were allegedly sexually assaulted at an NGO-run shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district and the issue had come to light following a report by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) which had conducted a social audit. The case pertains to the alleged sexual abuse of 44 girls who used to reside in the state-run shelter home.

"As of now our investigation is limited to this case only and we are observing the injuries on the body of the victim and also her medical report. Four persons have been named in the FIR. Among them, two are brothers and rest of two are their known ones," said the officer.

Police are also analysing the mobile call details of the accused and also the CCTV footages in the area.

"Mobile call details of all of them are being analysed and what other things happened with the girl are also investigated. We are also investigating the CCTV footages and the statement of the locals," he said.

The Supreme Court on September 12 had directed the Bihar government to take steps to unite eight out of 44 girls, victims in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case, with their family members.

Meanwhile, the opposition has slammed the JD(S)-BJP government in the state led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for failing to provide a safe environment for women.

Further, an investigation is underway 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bihar gangrape Bihar crime gang rape crime against women Muzzafarpur shelter home case
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp