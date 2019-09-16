Home Nation

Four Army personnel injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Officials said an army column was on ambush duty near the LoC when two mortar shells exploded near them, causing injuries to a 'few personnel'.

Published: 16th September 2019 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Four Army personnel suffered minor splinter injures in mortar shelling by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Monday.

"Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars in Balakote area of Mendhar sector around 2230 hours on Sunday," Army public relations officer Lt Col Devender Anand said.

"Indian army retaliated befittingly."

"Indian troopers suffered minor injuries in the Pakistani shelling and the injured have been evacuated to hospital where they are under treatment," he said in a statement.

Officials said an Army column was on an ambush duty near the LoC when two mortar shells exploded near them around 12.30 am, causing injuries to at least four of them.

The condition of the injured is stated to be stable, the officials said.

On Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs said the Pakistan Army had resorted to more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations this year, in which 21 Indians were killed.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said India had repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace and tranquillity along the LoC and International Border.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Army Ceasefire violation Line of Control Pakistan Army
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp