GoM on sexual harassment at workplace holds first meet

The panel was reconstituted after the Modi 2.0 government assumed charge, with Shah replacing Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as its head.

Published: 16th September 2019 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 11:55 PM

NEW DELHI: A reconstituted Group of Ministers (GoM) on sexual harassment at the workplace held its first meeting here on Monday and discussed issues to strengthen legal frameworks as well as action to deal such cases, officials said.

Headed by Home Minister Amit Shah, the GoM include Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' as its members.

All the ministers met here at the Home Ministry's North Block office under the chairmanship of Shah.

In the over one-and-a-half hour-long meeting, the GoM discussed aspects of issues of sexual harassment at the workplace and possible legal mechanism, said officials in the know of developments.

The GoM on sexual harassment at workplace was first set up in October 2018 to look into the recommendations for strengthening the legal and institutional frameworks to deal with such cases.

The panel was reconstituted after the Modi 2.0 government assumed charge, with Shah replacing Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the former Home Minister, as its head.

It is learnt that the new GoM will hold more meetings in the coming days and consult with stakeholders to examine suggestions received, the official said.

