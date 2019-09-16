Home Nation

Haven't received a single penny from Centre for flood relief: MP Minister 

He stated that Chief Minister Kamal Nath has demanded Rs 2000 crore for relief but not a 'single penny has been granted by the Centre'.

Published: 16th September 2019 12:39 PM

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh minister PC Sharma on Saturday accused the Central government of not allocating funds for the relief operation in lieu of incessant rains and floods situation in the state.

"Approximately Rs 100 crores have been distributed as part of flood relief. The Central government has already reduced the state's share. Instead of going to Neemuch and Mandsaur, Shivraj should go to Delhi and ask money for Madhya Pradesh. We have not received a single penny from the central government. We have demanded Rs 2,000 crore for flood relief," the minister added.

"The relief measures are ongoing in 36 rain-affected districts. Teams of SDRF, NDRF and the state police have been working in coordination for rescue operations. 255 response centres and 51 emergency centres have been opened. Over 45,000 people have been shifted to safer places. 150 temporary camps have been set; food and medical facilities have also been provided," he told reporters here.

Sharma further said that the state government has spent Rs 325 crores from their disaster fund of Rs 1,066 crore.

Hitting out at former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who promised to donate one month's salary to the flood-hit victims in Mandsaur, the minister said that the BJP leader should ask for funds from the Centre and collect money from people who were ministers during his 15 years of his government.

"We request that Shivraj should collect money from ministers who made money out of corruption during 15 years of their rule and give it to the state government for relief operations," he said.

On Sunday, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) held a meeting to review the prevailing flood situation in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The meeting was chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba where he took stock of the current situation, preparedness, and rescue and relief operations and directed that immediate assistance, as sought by the states, be provided to meet the crisis. 

