Home Nation

J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik calls on Prime Minister over security situation

 Malik is believed to have apprised Modi about the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

Published: 16th September 2019 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Satya_Pal_Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and is believed to have briefed him about the security situation in the state.

Normal life remained affected in the Kashmir Valley for the 43rd consecutive day on Monday.

"Shri Satya Pal Malik, the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir called on PM @narendramodi," the prime minister's office tweeted. Malik is believed to have apprised Modi about the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

On August 5, the central government had announced the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into Union territories.

The two UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will come into existence on October 31.

While security forces have eased restrictions in many parts of the Valley, normal life continues to be affected as business establishments remained shut and only a few vehicles plied on the roads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satya Pal Malik Jammu and Kashmir Article 370
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp