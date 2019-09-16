Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh rains: Water enters two districts, Gandhi Sagar Dam overflows

Over 100 villages hit in Madhya Pradesh; coaching hub stares at floods

Published: 16th September 2019 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

A view of buildings submerged in flood waters following heavy monsoon rainfall in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh Sunday September 15 2019. | PTI

By Express News Service

BHOPAL/JAIPUR: Over 20,000 people residing in low lying areas across Mandsaur and Neemuch districts of Madhya Pradesh were evacuated as heavy rains led to flooding of nullahs and rivers.

With the Chambal river being in spate, the Gandhi Sagar Dam built on the same river on MP-Rajasthan border is overflowing. It can be an ominous development for Rawatbhata town (nuclear power stations,) and Kota city in Rajasthan.

Several parts of Kota, Jhalawar, Baran and Pratapgarh districts are now facing a flood-like situation where a majority of dams are on the edge of overflowing. In particular, Kota is facing a grave crisis due  to which six lakh cusecs of water were released on Sunday. Given the flood-like scenario, 19  gates of the Kota Barrage were opened following rains. Most of the dams in the area have also reached the danger mark.

While the district administration has asked residents of nearby areas to be on alert, the NDRF has been contacted for helping the affected people. 

According to the SP of Mandsaur district, Hitesh Chaudhary, during the last 48 hours, over 20,000 people residing in 125 villages were taken to safer places due to swollen rivers and nullahs inundating low- lying residential areas and villages.

“Of these evacuated people, 6,500 of them are residing in camps and shelters presently. As major rain hasn’t been reported in last 24 hours, water levels are now receding. 

Of the 125 affected villages, 30-odd villages are located in the backwater and submergence zone of the overflowing Gandhi Sagar dam. The entire population of Rampura town in Neemuch has been shifted to safer places.

As many as four teams of NDRF and SDRF are on alert in Mandsaur and Neemuch. Mandsaur received 218 mm rain while Manasa in Neemuch got 243 mm rain in 24 hours ending Sunday, the IMD said.

