Home Nation

Nitish Kumar government has failed to save daughters: Randeep Singh Surjewala

A former inmate of Muzaffarpur shelter home was allegedly gang-raped in a moving car in Bihar's Bettiah on Friday.

Published: 16th September 2019 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala

Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After the alleged incident of gang rape of a former inmate of Muzaffarpur shelter home, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday slammed the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD (U)-BJP government for failing to "save daughters".

A former inmate of Muzaffarpur shelter home was allegedly gang-raped in a moving car in Bihar's Bettiah on Friday.

"The life was not yet able to cope up with the atrocities that took place at the shelter home. The victim daughter was again shattered under the bad rule of "Shushashan babu". Is this how daughters would be saved? The Nitish-BJP government must give an answer!" tweeted Surjewala in Hindi.

Several girls were sexually assaulted at an NGO-run shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district and the issue had come to light following a report by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) which had conducted a social audit.

The case pertains to the alleged sexual abuse of 44 girls who used to reside in the state-run shelter home.

The Supreme Court on September 12 had directed the Bihar government to take steps to unite eight out of 44 girls, victims in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case, with their family members.

The Supreme Court was hearing an application filed by Bihar government seeking permission to complete the process of rehabilitation and restoration of 44 girls, who are presently residing in different shelter homes in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Randeep Singh Surjewala Congress Muzaffarpur shelter home
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp