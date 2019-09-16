Home Nation

Over 300 children stranded in school after flood-like situation in Rajasthan's Chittorgrah

Army personnel carry out rescue operation in a flood-affected area in Kota Rajasthan on 15 September 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Over 300 children and 25 teachers are stranded at a school building in Rajasthan's Rawatbhata town since Saturday morning as large areas are flooded due to discharge of water from the Ranapratap Sagar Dam, officials said.

The children and teachers are safe and arrangements of food and water have been made, a district administration official said. Seventeen gates of the overflowing dam were opened to release water, he said.

Officials said 318 students, from class 5 to 12, and 25 teachers of a private school located in Bhainsroadgarh in Rawatbhata town were present when the water was released.

Due to the flow of water, the area around the school building got inundated, they said.

"The children and teachers are safe and the school management has shifted them to another building of the school. They can be rescued when the water level comes down," the district administration official said.

If the water level does not come down by Monday, they might be airlifted, he said.

The army has been kept at standby at Dholpur and Sawai Madhopur districts.

"On call from the civil administration, the columns of the army were mobilised and after recce of flooded areas, army columns rescued the people marooned on rooftops and assisted in the evacuation of people from low-lying areas to safe places," Defence Spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh said.

"The army has distributed relief materials and provided basic amenities to the affected people," he added.

In Dholpur district, the Chambal river is flowing above the danger mark due to heavy rains in Rajasthan's Hadauti region and parts of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

The water level in the Chambal river at Dholpur on Sunday was 141.1 metre which is 12 metre high than the danger mark of 129.79 metre.

The meteorological department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Baran, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar and Kota districts during the next 24 hours.

