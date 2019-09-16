Tinda Masala to Palak Matar Bhurji: Air India's low-fat meals for healthier flight crew

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Air India has revised its menu for flight crew and is now providing them 'special low-fat diet meals', which include dishes like Saute Spinach, Beetroot Ki Tikki, Palak Matar Bhurji, Tinda Masala and Dal Malka Masoor, so as to improve their health.

The changes in the menu as of yet were made only on the flights operating from Delhi and Mumbai, and officials said the move was cost effective as well for the airline that was grappling with a debt of over Rs 58,300 crore.

"As per GM (General Manager) Catering, initially the changed menu will be introduced only on ex-Delhi/Mumbai flights with effect from September 15, 2019, midnight on all domestic and international flights," said an order issued by the Air India.

"The same is applicable to all flying crew i.e.Cockpit and Cabin Crew. A copy of the menu is attached herewith for reference," stated the order dated September 11, a copy of which is with PTI.

Low-fat diet meals like Nutri Peas Bhurji, Dal Arhar, Pudina Raita, Dry Chapattis, Murg Dhaniya, Fresh Green Salad, Chaunk ki Subz, Dal Kabila, Boondi Raita and Palak Corn Tikki will be prepared for the crew on the flights.

Some of the other dishes that the flight crew would be getting during operations are: Vermicilli Upma, Beetroot ki Tikki, Saute Spinach, Bhanu Kebab, Tinda Masala, Dal Malka Masoor, Cucumber Raita, Murg Methi, Dal Hara Moong and Khus Veg Kebab.

The Air India told its flight staff that "taking into consideration the health factor of crew, an initiative has been taken by Director Operations to revise the in-flight food menu".

"In view of the above, special low fat diet meal for crew has been worked out on day wise basis in order to provide light and healthy meal with a home (Indian) touch," the order explained.

An Air India spokesperson told PTI, "We are introducing healthy special meals for all crew. The new menu is also cost effective."

In 2018-19, Air India incurred losses of around Rs 7,600 crore.

By the end of 2018-19, it had a debt burden of around Rs 58,300 crore.