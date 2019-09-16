Home Nation

UP woman shaves off her head everyday in wait for justice for her father's murder

The motive behind the murder was, apparently, a property dispute and the daughter has named her neighbours, Virendra Kumar and Rajiv Kumar, in the FIR.

Published: 16th September 2019 07:49 PM

Image for representational purpose only

By IANS

JHANSI (UTTAR PRADESH): A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district has adopted a novel way to draw the attention of the authorities to get justice.

According to the reports, the woman shaves off her head every morning and claims that she will not let her hair grow back until the police takes action against the accused in her father's murder case.

"I have sent petitions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Minority Commission seeking justice for my father," she said, requesting that her name not be mentioned.

The incident, according to the reports, took place last month in the Nawabad police circle where the woman runs an institution for deaf and dumb children.

"They killed my father and threw his body down from the terrace," she has said in her complaint.

The woman also accused the station house officer (SHO) of Nawabad police station, Sanjay Singh, of shielding the accused who have not yet been arrested.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jhansi, Om Prakash Singh, said that he had been apprised of the matter and would personally inquire into the matter.

The woman said that she would continue to shave her head until action was taken against the accused.

