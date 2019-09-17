Home Nation

All six BSP MLAs join Congress before panchayat elections in Rajasthan

It's seen as a huge jolt to BSP as local bodies and Panchayat elections are not very far off. Congress has taken a leaf out of BJP style of functioning and has focused on a membership campaign. 

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: BSP has received a big jolt ahead of Panchayat and local body elections in Rajasthan as all of its 6 MLAs have joined ruling Congress. This is a repeat from last time when Congress was in power, as then too all the BSP MLAs had left the party to join Congress.

" BSP had 6 MLAs in the state and all of us have joined congress. We have submitted the letter of the merger to assembly speaker. To fight the communal forces we have decided to join hands with Congress " said BSP MLA Wajib Ali.

All 6 MLAs submitted the merger letter to state assembly speaker Dr CP Joshi at Vidhansabha late evening on Monday. The MLAs who took Congress membership are- Udaipurwati MLA Rajendra Gudha, Nadbai MLA Jogendra Singh Awana, MLA from Nagar Wajib Ali, Karuli MLA Lakhan Singh Meena, Tijara MLA Sandeep Yadav and Kishangarhbas MLA Deepchand Kheria. All of them were in constant touch with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

It's seen as a huge jolt to BSP as local bodies and Panchayat elections are not very far off. Congress has taken a leaf out of BJP style of functioning and has focused on a membership campaign. 

With BSP' merger in Congress, Gehlot Government has become more strong. Earlier, with just 100 seats Congress was enjoying a thin majority in a 200 seat State Assembly. However, there was no threat to the Gehlot Government as 12 independent MLAs are already supporting them along with 1 RLP MLA. In 2008 too, BSP MLAs had joined Congress when the BSP legislator, Gudha had rebelled from the party. He played a crucial role in the merger this time as well.  In 2008, he was made a Minister in the Gehlot Government and it remains to be seen what major role will he acquire now.

