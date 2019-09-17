Home Nation

Champions of corruption either in jail or waiting their turn: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Naqvi said that the "uneasiness" among the corrupt was evidence of a changed positive atmosphere and transparent system.

Published: 17th September 2019 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The "era of the corrupt" has come to an end and the phase of good governance, inclusive growth and service to the poor has begun, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday.

Addressing a programme in Rampur on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Naqvi said that when the people had given mandate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi five years ago, "champions of corruption" had been dominating the system and middlemen were running a "parallel government".

"But now, champions of corruption, power brokers and middlemen are either in jail or waiting for their turn outside the doors of jail," the Minority Affairs Minister was quoted as saying by a statement from his office.

Naqvi said that the "uneasiness" among the corrupt was evidence of a changed positive atmosphere and transparent system.

"The era of the corrupt and middlemen has come to end and the phase of good governance, inclusive growth and service to the poor has begun," he said.

The senior BJP leader said Prime Minister Modi has fulfilled his commitment to good governance and service to the poor by demolishing "the political culture of arrogance.

The Modi government has brought a major positive change in the country keeping in mind welfare of "the last person in the line," he said.

Naqvi claimed that this phase in India is being recognised worldwide as "Modi Revolution". The Modi government has displayed its strong nationalist will by taking "bold and historic decisions" which had been seen as impossible to be taken, he said.

The minister said schemes such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Start-Up India, Ayushman Bharat and Kisan Samman have proved to be the guarantee of development of the needy.

