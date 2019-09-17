Defection of BSP MLAs: Mayawati says Congress again proved it is 'untrustworthy'

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday dubbed Congress as an 'untrustworthy' outfit after all six BSP MLAs in Rajasthan merged with the grand old party on Monday.

The BSP chief took to Twitter to attack the Congress saying: "By poaching BSP MLAs, the Congress has proved it is an untrustworthy party. This is a breach of trust even when the BSP was lending its unconditional support to the Congress government in Rajasthan."

ALSO READ | All six BSP MLAs give letter to Rajasthan speaker to merge legislative party with Congress

Mayawati added that Congress had always resorted to the activities damaging prospects of its own allies rather than fighting its archrivals.

“The Congress always damages the parties that have helped and supported it. It is against Dalits, STs and OBCs and has been non-serious towards the rights of backwards,” Mayawati tweeted.

Accusing the Congress of always working contrary to the principles of Dr BR Ambedkar, the BSP chief claimed it to be the reason why he had to resign from the post of the country’s first law minister.

The BSP chief charged Congress with not letting Ambedkar go to Lok Sabha. She even expressed dismay at how he was not conferred with Bharat Ratna during Congress rule despite deserving it. “This is very shameful and sad,” said Mayawati.

On Monday night, all six BSP MLAs wrote to state assembly Speaker CP Joshi to merge the legislative party with the Congress. MLAs Rajendra Singh Gudha, Jogendra Singh Awana, Wajib Ali, Lakhan Singh Meena, Sandeep Yadav and Deepchand said they were merging their legislative party with the Congress.