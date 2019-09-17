Home Nation

Digvijaya Singh stirs row, says people in saffron robes raping inside temples

Efforts are on in the country to capture mutts and temples, convert them into centres of politics, claimed the Congress leader.

Published: 17th September 2019 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Known for making controversial statements, ex-Madhya Pradesh chief minister and currently a Congress’ Rajya Sabha member, Digvijaya Singh made another controversial remark in Bhopal on Tuesday.

While addressing a Sant Samagam (conclave of Hindu seers led by self-styled controversial godman Computer Baba), Singh said, “people are wearing saffron clothes and raping, rapes are happening inside temples, Is this our religion?”

“Bhagwa vastra pahan kar log churan bech rahe hain, bhagwa vastra pahan kar balatkar ho rahe hain, mandiron mein balatkar ho rahein hain. Kya yahi hai humara dharma, hamare Sanatan Dharma ko jin logon nein badnam kiya hai unhe ishwar bhi maaf nahi karega (people wearing saffron clothes are selling churan, people are wearing saffron clothes and raping..rapes are happening inside temples, Is this our religion.  Those who have defamed our Sanatan Dharma, not even God will forgive them),” said Singh while addressing the conclave of saffron-robed Hindu seers, where Chief Minister Kamal Nath was also present.

Singh didn’t stop there, but went on to say, “efforts are on in the country to capture mutts and temples, convert them into centres of politics, we’ll have to fight against it. I appeal the seers of Sanatan Dharma not to be used politically,” said Singh.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Singh said, “the BJP has only used religion to capture power. The Jai Shri Ram slogan has become political, hence the slogan Jai Siya Ram needs to be raised now. The Congress government in MP is committed to taking care of Sanskrit schools. I request the CM and government to include religion in the course curriculum of primary classes.”

It’s not the first time that Singh has made such controversial remarks, as a few weeks back he had alleged that it was more non-Muslims and less Muslims, who were spying in India at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI.

Reacting sharply to Singh’s “rapes inside temples” remark, the state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal tweeted “Was the conclave of Hindu seers organized to defame the seers and their religion, the CM Kamal Nath needs to make it clear.”

Sharing a picture of Nath in which he is seated in a manner in which his shoe is facing a Hindu seer seated next to him at the same Tuesday conclave of seers in Bhopal, Agrawal questioned, “the CM and Digvijaya Singh need to make it clear what’s the position of seers ... is it what is being seen in these pictures.”

The BJP leader further tweeted, “which missionaries’ agenda is being pursued by Digvijaya Singh by defaming Hindus and Hindu seers. If anyone commits crime, it doesn’t make entire saffron robe-wearing fraternity suspects of crime. Will he (Singh) also make similar remarks about the attires of Maulvis and Padris.”  

Addressing the same Sant Samagam, the CM Kamal Nath accused the previous BJP regime in the state of only committing scams in the name of Narmada river. In the Congress regime, the seers don’t need to demand anything, but will get what they want.”

Further training guns at the BJP, the CM said, “I’m fortunate that I got an opportunity to participate in this Sant Samagam. BJP is disturbed by this now just like it was disturbed when I was getting a temple built out of my own money in Chhindwara in the past.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Digvijaya Singh Computer Baba BJP saffron rapes in temples
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp