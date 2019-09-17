Doctors save life of Army soldier who was on ventilator support for 62 days

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The doctors of the Research and Referral hospital of the Armed forces in New Delhi saved the life of a young soldier who was suffering from malaria and was battling multiple organ failure.

“33-year-old Sepoy Vinod Kumar was brought to the R&R on June 25 in a critical state," a senior doctor said.

The patient Vinod Kumar, who belonged to the Guards Regiment, was on UN Peacekeeping posting in South Sudan. A day after he reached India, he caught high fever. The family initially took it as a viral infection and Vinod was admitted to a local hospital in Haryana. But soon the family realised that the condition was grave and they rushed him to the R&R Hospital, New Delhi.

“Vinod Kumar's case is unusual for he has survived kidney and liver failure. So, we initially put him on ventilator along with a well-planned treatment under the supervision of multiple specialists," the doctor

He was kept on ventilator support for 62 days and there was a total of 13,392 man-hours of supervision by the physician, respiratory physician, nephrologist and the support staff of the hospital.

“This is the first such case where a patient has survived on ventilator for 62 days. In normal condition patients do not survive on ventilator for so long and even if they survive the body becomes so weak that its chances of getting dependent on ventilator become quite high.” told the Doctor quoted above.

But, Vinod was destined to not only survive but to go back in a normal state too. “His kidney and liver is functioning well and he is able to breathe without any external support. We plan to discharge him in three days.” shared the doctor.