Indian Navy receives new state-of-the art wargaming software from DRDO

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy on Monday received software that can simulate multiple war scenarios in a multi-force setting, which would enable Maritime Warfare Centres (MWCs) to train using the latest technological and computing tools. The software uses Wide Area Network (WAN), where the exercise can be conducted between geographically dispersed locations.

“The software has versatile and user-friendly features which enable globally playable wargaming scenarios between multiple forces. It enables exercises to be conducted between geographically dispersed locations over WAN,” the ministry said.

The software has been developed by the Institute for Systems Studies and Analysis (ISSA) Delhi, a premier Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratory, in collaboration with the MWC, Visakhapatnam, to meet the contemporary operational and tactical-level wargaming requirement of the Indian Navy.

The software is used “to simulate multiple forces in diverse scenarios. The actions and reaction of the own force and the other forces are analysed to plan and strategise for real-time operations,” a navy officer said. This not only saves resources and wear and tear of equipment, but also sharpens the reaction of the men who conduct the simulated exercises, added the officer.

The architecture is forward compatible and new functional and equipment modules can be developed and easily plugged in, added the ministry.

The software was handed over to Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar at ISSA in Delhi.