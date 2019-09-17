Home Nation

Left parties to organise joint protest against 'deepening economic crisis' 

The convention will draw up concrete plans for protest actions all over the country.

NEW DELHI: The Left parties will organise a joint protest against the economic policies of the government, according to a statement issued on Monday.

In the joint statement, the leaders of the five Left parties -- Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary, CPM, D Raja, General Secretary, CPI, Dipankar Bhattacharya, General Secretary, CPI(ML) Liberation, Debabrata Biswas, General Secretary, AIFB and Kshiti Goswami, General Secretary, RSP said a protest will be organised to highlight the growing misery on the people .

"The Left parties will organise a joint convention on September 20 here to plan out a national level protest against deepening economic crisis and greater misery being imposed on the people, accompanied by a massive job loss.

"The recent slew of measures announced by the Finance Minister amounting over Rs 70,000 crore, far from providing relief, will only deepen the crisis further. What is required is to increase public investments in a big way and build our much needed infrastructure while generating jobs and increasing the purchasing power in the hands of the people," the statement from the parties said.

The convention will draw up concrete plans for protest actions all over the country.

The Left parties appeal to all democratic forces, who are prepared to join these protest actions, to come forward and strengthen the people's movement, they said.

 

