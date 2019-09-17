‘Over 71,000 terror Acts in J&K’

Kanu Sarda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Justifying the need of putting a communication blockade in Jammu and Kashmir soon after the abrogation of Article 370, the Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that there have been more than 71,000 incidents of terrorist violence in the state since 1990.

Attorney General K K Venugopal told a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi that in the last 29 years, 41,866 people — 14,038 civilians, 5,292 security personnel and 22,536 terrorists — have lost lives in 71,038 incidents of terrorist violence.

The AG added that there was a three-pronged attack on the J&K administration before August 5. “By separatists funding stone pelters, by terrorists from across border and by businessman Zahoor Watali who was funding local militants,” he said, adding that not a single bullet was fired in Jammu and Kashmir since restrictions were imposed in the state.

“The judgment (of the Supreme Court) records that there are serious allegations against the accused person, including the receipt of funds from the Pakistan High Commission. The money received by him was being channelled into the hands of separatists, and was, in turn, being used to pay the ‘stone pelters’ who are prepared to break the law in return for the payments made,” Venugopal said.

On the allegations that basic facilities were denied to residents, the AG said, “As many as 10.5 lakh people were treated, 67,196 patients are admitted and 10,699 major and 53,297 minor surgeries have been performed already. Moreover, 90 per cent of the medical shops were open and 8.9 lakh LPG cylinders delivered at homes.”