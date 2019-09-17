Home Nation

‘Over 71,000 terror Acts in J&K’

Attorney General K K Venugopal defends communication blockade in Valley, says there was a three-pronged attack on state administration before August 5

Published: 17th September 2019 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Security measures remain tight in Kashmir Valley including Srinagar, with the Centre putting several leaders under detention since August 5 when it abrogated the special status to J&K under Article 370 | pTI

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Justifying the need of putting a communication blockade in Jammu and Kashmir soon after the abrogation of Article 370, the Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that there have been more than 71,000 incidents of terrorist violence in the state since 1990.
Attorney General K K Venugopal told a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi that in the last 29 years, 41,866 people — 14,038 civilians, 5,292 security personnel and 22,536 terrorists — have lost lives in 71,038 incidents of terrorist violence. 

The AG added that there was a three-pronged attack on the J&K administration before August 5. “By separatists funding stone pelters, by terrorists from across border and by businessman Zahoor Watali who was funding local militants,” he said, adding that not a single bullet was fired in Jammu and Kashmir since restrictions were imposed in the state.

“The judgment (of the Supreme Court) records that there are serious allegations against the accused person, including the receipt of funds from the Pakistan High Commission. The money received by him was being channelled into the hands of separatists, and was, in turn, being used to pay the ‘stone pelters’ who are prepared to break the law in return for the payments made,” Venugopal said.
On the allegations that basic facilities were denied to residents, the AG said, “As many as 10.5 lakh people were treated, 67,196 patients are admitted and 10,699 major and 53,297 minor surgeries have been performed already. Moreover, 90 per cent of the medical shops were open and 8.9 lakh LPG cylinders delivered at homes.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp