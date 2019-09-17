Home Nation

'Performers are all show-offs': Congress on Trump joining 'Howdy, Modi!' 

More than 50,000 Indian-Americans from across the US have registered for the September 22 event to be held at the sprawling NRG Stadium in Houston.

Prime minister Narendra Modi met US president Donald Trump for the first time after the latter took office. Trump extended his hand for a handshake but PM Modi pulled him into a bear hug. The Indian PM's embrace has become a signature move in greeting global leaders and celebrities alike. (AP)

US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Monday borrowed the words of British singer Elton John, "performers are all show-offs", to describe US President Donald Trump joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Howdy, Modi!" mega diaspora event in the United States.

He took to Twitter to take a swipe at the prime minister over his event scheduled to be held at Houston, Texas in the US on September 22.

"I think performers are all show-offs anyway. Unless you show off, you're not going to get noticed - Elton John," Singhvi wrote on the microblogging website while talking about "Howdy, Modi!".

At the All India Congress Committee (AICC) briefing, senior party leader Rajiv Shukla said it was a good thing that a US President would attend an event of the Indian prime minister.

"It is a good thing. Donald Trump's election is also approaching. There is a big Indian population in the United States," he said.

Trump will join Modi at the mega "Howdy, Modi!" diaspora event in Houston on Sunday to bolster the Indo-US strategic ties, according to a White House announcement that was hailed by the prime minister on Monday as a "special gesture" signifying the "special friendship" between the two countries.

Emphasising the new bonhomie in the India-US ties under the Trump administration, this would be the first time in recent history that the leaders of the two largest democracies would be addressing a joint rally anywhere in the world.

ALSO READ | 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston to showcase influence of Indian-American community

More than 50,000 Indian-Americans from across the US have registered for the September 22 "Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event to be held at the sprawling NRG Stadium in Houston.

In a statement on Sunday, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said, "It (Modi-Trump joint rally) will be a great opportunity to emphasise the strong ties between the people of the US and India, to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies, and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship."

Hours after the White House announcement, Modi, in a series of tweets, said he looked forward to joining the Indian community in welcoming Trump at the event.

"A special gesture by @POTUS, signifying the special friendship between India and USA... highlights the strength of the relationship and recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy," the prime minister said in one of the tweets.

This will also be the first time that an American president will address thousands of Indian-Americans at one place in the US.

 

  • N S RAMAN
    Modi is indeed a performer in its true sense and his intentions to do and mean well for India's progress is witnessed and recognized by the public in India and abroad. Singhvi might be mocking him but used a proper phrase at last and recognised PM as a performer.
    1 day ago reply
