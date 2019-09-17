Rahul, Sonia Gandhi wish PM Modi on 69th birthday

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, wishing him good health and happiness.

Modi turned 69 on Tuesday and was greeted by several top leaders from across the political spectrum.

"My best wishes to Narendra Modi Ji on his 69th birthday. May he be blessed with good health and happiness always," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi too extended her greetings to Modi on his birthday, wishing him a healthy, happy and long life.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has extended her greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. She wished him a healthy, happy and long life," a party statement said.