Trader seeks action against Agra SP for alleged love affair with wife

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A Lucknow-based trader has reached out to the UP DGP with a written complaint against a superintendent of police (SP), currently posted in Agra, accusing him of having an affair with his wife and chatting with her over the mobile phone late in the night.

The woman lives with her husband in Lucknow. As per informed sources, the DGP office has asked the Agra SSP to probe into the matter. The sources claimed that the businessman, in his complaint, had reportedly written that the police officer has known his wife since 2018. Since then he started talking to her over mobile and gradually it bloomed into a love affair. Now both have them have endless conversations till late in the night.

The businessman has three children. He has allegedly claimed that the said SP talks to his wife either through Whatsapp call or chat. He has also said that his wife is smitten with the cop to such an extent that she's even ready to sacrifice her family for him.

“I have been noticing a visible change in my wife’s behaviour towards me for the last few days,” the trader has allegedly written. He has also claimed that sensing something unusual and amiss, he checked his wife’s mobile phone only to find the chat records with the police officer. On confronting her, the businessman claims, she picked a huge fight with him.

The man has said that earlier also when he had asked his wife to snap off all links with the cop, she had tried to end her life.

The victim has reportedly written in the complaint that the cop was posted in Lucknow for some time. Currently, he has five sim cards which he uses to talk to his wife. He has also given the sim details in the complaint and urged the authorities to get the call details.

The victim has even expressed a looming threat to his family from the SP. He has requested the UP DGP to get a thorough probe done into the matter and take stern action against the accused police officer if his allegations prove to be right.

However, the officer at DGP headquarters chose to be silent over the issue until the probe was on.