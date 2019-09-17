Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call

By IANS

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has supported Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for 'one nation, one language' and said he didn't believe English language was the only key to development.

Addressing a function here on Monday, the Chief Minister said, "There are examples of successful countries, like Japan, Russia, Germany and France, which grew without the help of English."

ALSO READ | 'India's many languages are not its weakness': Rahul Gandhi counters Shah's common language claim

Those who couldn't speak English should not be belittled as it was not the only factor to attain success in life, the Chief Minister said.

Shah said on Saturday a common language would become "the mark of India's global identity." Speaking at a function on the occasion of "Hindi Diwas", Shah urged people to use Hindi more often to help fulfil dreams of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel of 'one nation, one language'.