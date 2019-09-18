Home Nation

Case filed against Chhattisgarh man for giving triple talaq to wife

Norrie Begum alleged her husband used to harass and assault her.

BILASPUR: A case has been registered against a man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday, police said.

The couple got married around 14 years ago.

Norrie Begum alleged her husband used to harass and assault her.

"We are living separately for several years. I have filed an application in the court seeking maintenance and a case against abuse and harassment and the threat to my life with the police," she said.

Pendra police station's Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Avtar Patel said that woman has complained that she has been struggling for long and after a hearing of this case on September 12, Rizvi allegedly stopped her by the roadside and assaulted her, and gave her triple talaq.

As per Rizvi's complaints, charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act have been registered.

An investigation in the case is underway.

