Cops raid house of missing RJD MLA Arun Yadav in minor sexual abuse case

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A joint team of Bhojpur Police's special investigation team (SIT) and the Patna police conducted a raid at the official residence of RJD MLA Arun Singh Yadav on Wednesday evening in connection with the sexual abuse of a minor girl.

A 14-year-old girl had lodged an FIR in Ara accusing Arun Singh Yadav and others of sexually abusing her at the MLA's residence in Patna.

The victim said that she was taken to a residence in Patna by a woman named Anita Devi under the pretext of employment.

She was allegedly kept confined and sexually abused by many others including the MLA.

The victim, according to police sources, however, had managed to escape the place on July 18. She fled to her home in Ara and lodged an FIR.

The girl has claimed that Arun Yadav's official residence near the Secretariat in Patna was among the places she was sent and sexually abused.

The POCSO court of Ara has already issued a non-bailable warrant against the MLA, who has already gone into hiding after the victim's statements were recorded under section 164 of IPC at the Ara court recently.

Meanwhile, Ara SP Sushil Kumar told the media that various teams of police have raided different suspected hideouts and that a probe was underway.

(With online desk inputs)

