Home Nation

Development should not be at cost of citizens: Aaditya Thackeray on opposing Nanar refinery project

The proposed Rs 3 lakh crore refinery at Nanar in the state's Ratnagiri district was scrapped earlier this year after the Shiv Sena put up a stiff resistance.

Published: 18th September 2019 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: Asserting that development should not be at the cost of citizens and environment, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray has said his party opposed the Nanar refinery project in Maharashtra as "sons of the soil" were against it.

The proposed Rs 3 lakh crore refinery at Nanar in the state's Ratnagiri district was scrapped earlier this year after the Sena put up a stiff resistance.

Justifying his party's opposition to the project, Thackeray said its proposed location would have adversely affect the environment.

"Wherever else it is suitable and does not affect the environment and locals welcome it, the Sena will never oppose it. The Sena is not against development, but not at the cost of citizens. We are against the Nanar project as 'sons of the soil' are opposed to it," he said.

Incidentally, Thackeray has been quite vocal against the proposed felling of over 2,600 trees to make way for a Metro car shed in Aarey Colony of Mumbai.

Environmentalists and activists are also opposing the Metro car shed project and have been demanding its relocation.

The Yuva Sena chief, who is the son of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, was talking to reporters here on Tuesday night on the sidelines of his 'Jan Ashirward Yatra', a public outreach programme, ahead of the upcoming state polls.

Asked about rumours that former state chief minister and Maharashtra Swabhiman Party leader Narayan Rane may join the ruling BJP, the Yuva Sena leader said, "We don't discuss such small issues. We have a big dream of creating a new Maharashtra."

"I want to build a new Maharashtra, which is the dream of every citizen, and bring 'Mantralaya' (secretariat) at the doorsteps of citizens," said the young Sena leader, whose party is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in the state.

He said the relevant issues for them are the recent abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and their party's demand for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Asked about the numerous potholes in Thane, he said such road conditions were seen in many parts of the state, including the Mumbai-Goa highway.

"There is a dire need to have a relook into the tendering system where contract is given to the lower bidder. This affects the quality of construction," he said.

He said time has come when the Centre, the state government and local bodies should think over it and bring about a change in the process to improve the quality of roads.

This year there has been heavy rainfall and also due to the ongoing Metro work, roads have become bad, he noted.

Incidentally, Sena supremo late Bal Thackeray had once during an election rally in Thane prostrated before the audience and sought their blessings.

Replicating his grandfather's action, the Yuva Sena chief also prostrated before the gathering during his rally here on Tuesday and sought their blessings for his party in the upcoming state polls.

He said the Sena has a special love and affection for Thane as it gave his party a political fillip in 1960s.

"The same love I want throughout the state. Whatever development work has happened (in Thane), I want to replicate it in the entire state. Hence, I have come to this city to seek your blessings," he told the gathering.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aaditya Thackeray Nanar refinery project Yuva Sena Shiv Sena
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp