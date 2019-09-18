Home Nation

E-auction of PM Modi's gifts: Photo stand, silver Kalash fetch Rs one crore each

The photo stand, which also had a message in Gujarati, had a base price of Rs 500, but sold for Rs 1,00,00,100 on www.pmmementos.gov.in, a site under the ministry.

Published: 18th September 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi addressing a rally. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A silver 'kalash' and a photo stand with a picture of Narendra Modi, both gifted to him, fetched Rs 1 crore each at an e-auction organised by the Culture Ministry, according to the PM Mementos website.

The photo stand, which also had a message in Gujarati, had a base price of Rs 500, but sold for Rs 1,00,00,100 on www.pmmementos.gov.in, a site under the ministry.

The 'kalash' has a base price of Rs 18,000 and it sold for Rs 1,00,00,300, according to the site.

Both the items were auctioned off on Monday.

Other mementos that sold at a high price included a metallic sculpture of a cow feeding a calf.

It received a bid of Rs 51 lakh against a base price of Rs 1,500.

Over 2,700 mementos, including shawls, pagris and jackets, will be auctioned on the site from September 14 till October 3.

These are at the National Gallery of Modern Art here.

The base price range from Rs 200 to Rs 2.5 lakh.

The portrait of the prime minister on silk, which was gifted to him by couturier and owner of Seematti Textiles, Beena Kannan, is among the 2,700 items.

The auction is being held on an online portal designed by National Informatics Centre and is open to all.

Another portrait of Modi, done in the Pichhwai style, has a base price of Rs 2 lakh.

During the last auction, a wooden replica of a BMW was the most expensive memento to be sold.

It fetched Rs 5 lakh.

The proceeds of the auction will be given to the Namami Gange programme of the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi PM Modi Gift Auction
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp