Fadnavis mum on Narayan Rane joining BJP ahead of Maharashtra polls

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane reiterated that he will soon join the BJP and also merge his Maharashtra Swabhiman Party with it.

Rane, on Tuesday, extended a grand welcome to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who reached Rane’s hometown Kankawli in Konkan on his Maha Janadesh Yatra.

Fadnavis, who spoke on the development, however, avoided any comment on Rane’s induction into the saffron party.

The issue of Rane joining the BJP assumes importance amidst the prevailing tension between the BJP and the Shiv Sena over the seat-sharing arrangement.

Rane is amongst the contentious issues between the Shiv Sena and the BJP. Rane had challenged Uddhav Thackeray when he left Shiv Sena in 2005, which is the reason why the Sena is dead against his political rehabilitation

The BJP might use Rane against the Shiv Sena in Konkan if both the parties can’t reach a consensus on seat sharing. The Shiv Sena has also inducted several heavyweight leaders from the NCP in Konkan which gives it an advantage.

Not joining any political party: Urmila

Amid speculation that Urmila Matondkar may join the Shiv Sena after quitting the Congress, the actress-turned-politician on Tuesday put such reports to rest and said that she is not joining any political party.

“I am not joining any other party... request media not to share whatever they hear. It is unfair towards me to say the least, and also not appropriate towards any party,” she said in a statement released here.