'Happy Birthday Modi from multi-lingual India': Tharoor takes dig at PM over Hindi row

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor posted a cartoon with wishes to Modi on his 69th birthday from across the country in different languages.

Published: 18th September 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 11:05 AM

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by sending him birthday wishes in different Indian languages and hoped he embraces the diversity and pluralism on this day.

"HappyBirthdayPMModi from multi-lingual India! A reminder of all the diversity and pluralism we hope you will embrace today and during the year ahead!," he said on Twitter.

Tharoor's dig comes in the wake of Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on Saturday over the promotion of Hindi as one language that could unite India.

Shah during the 'Hindi Divas' celebrations on Saturday stirred a row by saying, "India is a country of different languages, and every language has its own importance.

But it's important to have a language of the whole country, which should become the identity of India in the world."

"Today, if one language can do the work of unifying the country, then it's Hindi, the most spoken language," Shah had said in a series of tweets.

