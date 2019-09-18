'Howdy economy, Ain't too good it seems': Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at PM Modi
Published: 18th September 2019 07:23 PM | Last Updated: 18th September 2019 07:45 PM
NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the state of the economy, saying it seems that it is not too good.
He took to Twitter to say this ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, where he will address Indian Americans at a function "Howdy Modi".
“Howdy” economy doin’,— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 18, 2019
Mr Modi?
Ain’t too good it seems. #HowdyEconomyhttps://t.co/p2NTW3fLZo
US President Donald Trump will join Modi at the event in Houston.
"'Howdy' economy doin', Mr Modi? Ain't too good it seems," he said on Twitter, using the hashtag "Howdy Economy".
Then, Congress has been attacking the Modi government over the slowdown in the economy and has criticised it for its economic policies.