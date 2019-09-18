Home Nation

IAF, Army inaugurate Vijaynagar's Advance Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh

The ALG will assist in the effective management of our borders with Myanmar and with China as well due to its location and proximity to both the borders.

Published: 18th September 2019 02:52 PM

Vijaypur ALG

transport aircraft of Air Force lands at Vijaypur ALG in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo | IAF)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The strategically located Advance Landing Ground (ALG) at Vijaynagar has been re-dedicated to the nation and the people of Arunachal Pradesh thereby connecting it by air with the rest of the country. Vijaynagar ALG was non-operational for fixed-wing operations since 2016. The commanders of the Eastern sector of the Air Force and the Army jointly presided over the ceremony.

In an official release, Indian Air Force said, “Eastern Air Command Air Marshal RD Mathur, AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command and Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, GOC-in-C Eastern Command jointly inaugurated the resurfaced runway at Vijaynagar ALG on 18 Sep 2019, thereby re-establishing military transport aircraft connectivity at this Eastern most hamlet of India.”

The operations started with the landing of AN-32 transport aircraft of Air Force which carried the senior Air Force and Army officers.

Senior Army and IAF officers at Vijaynagar ALG in Arunachal Pradesh

Repair of the runway at Vijaynagar, which was coordinated by Air Force Station Jorhat, was a challenging task because there exists no road connectivity and all the load had to be airlifted by helicopters.

With the opening of the ALG, the movement of larger transport aircraft to and from this airfield will start and will act as a catalyst for the development of the area and facilitate movement of the locals. The airfield is important not only for the local administration in extending their reach to the residents of this remote area but also crucial from a strategic point of view.

India shares 3488 km of the border with China and 1643 km of border with Myanmar. State of Arunachal Pradesh share 1126 km length of the India China border called the Line of Actual Control. Border of Arunachal Pradesh with Myanmar is 526 km long.
 

