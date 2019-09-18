Kamal Nath government withdraws move to sell milk and Kadaknath chicken from common parlour

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Kamal Nath government has withdrawn its project of selling Kadaknath chicken meat and milk from a common parlour following BJP’s vehement opposition to it. Both products will now be sold from separate outlets.

According to sources in the state government, the state’s animal husbandry minister Lakhan Singh Yadav has instructed not to sell milk and Kadaknath chicken meat from a single parlour. From now on, milk and Kadaknath chicken meat will be sold from separate outlets under the ambitious project aimed at providing a viable market to Kadaknath chicken variety.

The reversal happened following instruction from Chief Minister Kamal Nath to the animal husbandry minister Lakhan Singh Yadav.

Notably, BJP MLA from Bhopal’s Huzur seat Rameshwar Sharma had written a letter to the CM, terming the move by the State Livestock and Poultry Development Corporation is hurtful to religious sentiments of Hindus, Jains and Buddhists.

The BJP MLA had requested the CM to ban the sale of Kadaknath chicken meat and milk from the same parlour.

As part of the project started by the State Livestock and Poultry Development Corporation, the first milk-chicken parlour was opened at Vaishali Nagar area in Bhopal. Depending on its success more such parlour were to be opened in other cities of Madhya Pradesh.

The project was aimed at the rendering means of livelihood and a viable market to the tribal population in Dhar, Alirajpur and Jhabua district, who were engaged in Kadaknath farming. The black chicken Kadaknath variety (also known as Kali Masi) is native to Jhabua district. It has high-protein nutrition content, besides also containing purported medicinal properties.