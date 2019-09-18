Home Nation

Maharashtra Congress seeks deletion of 44.61 lakh bogus voters from electoral rolls

The demands were made when a party delegation called upon the Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora and election commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sunil Chandra here today.

Published: 18th September 2019

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress on Wednesday demanded scrutiny of electoral rolls and deletion of 44.61 lakh bogus names from the list. The party also demanded that the forthcoming assembly election in the state be conducted using the ballot paper instead of the electronic voting machines (EVM).

The CEC is in Mumbai to review the state preparedness ahead of election in Maharashtra and meetings with delegations of political parties was part of the review process.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, MPCC had given a list of 44.61 lakh bogus voters with proof to the commission. But, no corrections have been carried out as yet, the Congress has said.

Arora, however, made it clear that so far 2.16 lakh bogus voters have been deleted and the process to delete the remaining names is going on.

