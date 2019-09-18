Home Nation

Miracle that Statue of Unity is getting tourist footfall on par with Statue of Liberty: PM Modi

The Statue of Unity was opened to the public on October 31, 2018 to mark the birth anniversary of the country's first home minister.

Published: 18th September 2019 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 01:16 AM   |  A+A-

Statue of unity, sardar patel

The Statue of Unity, built at a cost of Rs. 2,389 crore is a 182-metre memorial to Sardar Patel in Kevadiya in Narmada district of Gujarat. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KEVADIYA (Gujarat): Within 11 months of its unveiling, the Statue of Unity is attracting tourist footfall which is almost on par with the 133-year-old Statue of Liberty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Modi, who turned 69 on Tuesday, visited the 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, considered to be the world's tallest, at Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district.

The Statue of Unity was opened to the public on October 31, 2018 to mark the birth anniversary of the country's first home minister.

Since then, it has attracted on average 8,500 tourists per day, Modi told the gathering.

"Kevadiya and Gujarat are on the world tourism map because of the Statue of Unity. I am told over 23 lakh tourists from India and across the world have visited this place in the last 11 months. On average, around 8,500 persons come here. And, I am informed that the number swelled to 34,000 on Janmashtami (August 24)," the PM said.

"The Statue of Liberty (in the United States) attracts on average 10,000 tourists every day. But you need to keep in mind that it is 133 years old. On the other hand, Statue of Unity is just 11 months old. Despite that, it is attracting over 8,500 tourists every day. This is a miracle," he said.

The 92 metres tall Statue of Liberty, which stands on Liberty Island on New York Harbour, was inaugurated on October 28, 1886.

According to the officials here, the Statue of Unity gets maximum footfall on weekends.

In the first 11 days of its opening, over 1,28,000 tourists visited the site, with the maximum number of people visiting during the weekends.

READ HERE | Netizens fume as rains enter viewers gallery of Rs 2,389 crore Statue of Unity in Gujarat

On the week-end during the initial days, the number was about 50,000.

The government is adding several additional attractions, such as the recently-started 5-km river rafting ride, to woo tourists.

Other recently added attractions include the Butterfly Park, Jungle Safari Park and Children Nutrition Park. The Tourism Corporation of Gujarat provides tents for stay in the area.

Modi, who was here to take part in the state government's `Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsav', held to mark the Sardar Sarovar Dam in the vicinity reaching its full reservoir level of 138.68 metres for the first time, spent nearly four hours visiting various attractions built around the Statue.

Four hours were not enough to experience them all, he said.

"In coming days, when the tourism-related projects here get completed, employment opportunities will increase. Our tribal friends who produce vegetables, fruits, flowers, and milk will get a very big market here itself," he said.

Modi had recently also tweeted about the US' Time magazine including the Statue of Unity in its 2019 list of the World's 100 Greatest Places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Statue of Unity Statue of Liberty PM Modi Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp