National Commission for Women seeks stern action against Assam cops for torturing three sisters

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday sought stern action from Assam Police against officials who allegedly stripped and beat three sisters at a police outpost.

According to a media report, the three sisters have accused the Assam Police of custodial torture, including being stripped, kicked and beaten with lathis, at a police outpost in Darrang district.

Reportedly, one of the women was pregnant and suffered a miscarriage due to the alleged torture.

The women were picked up by police on September 9 in connection with a case registered against their brother for allegedly abducting a Hindu woman, the media report said.

The NCW, which took suo moto cognisance of the issue, condemned the treatment meted out to the women.

The commission has asked Assam director general of police to take up the matter urgently and ensure that the accused officials are given stern punishment, the NCW said in a statement.

It said it is "anguished" by such alleged misconduct on part of the police officials.

The police officials, the NCW said, ill-treated the women not involved in any crime but suspected to know the whereabouts of an alleged criminal.

The role of police officials is to help uphold law and order impartially, and protect people, especially women, it said.

The commission is of the view that these officials should be dealt with very strongly so that they do not repeat such an act in future, it said.