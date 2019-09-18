Naxal carrying Rs 8 lakh bounty surrenders in Chhattisgarh

By PTI

RAIPUR: A hardcore Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, an official said.

Sudhir Korsa (31) turned himself in before police in Bijapur town, located around 450 km from here, citing disappointment with the "hollow Maoist ideology and violence being committed by them", Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel said.

He was active as platoon commander of PLGA (People's Liberation Guerrilla Army) battalion no.1 of Maoists.

Korsa joined the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in 2005 and since then, he was instrumental in carrying out several deadly attacks on security forces in south Bastar and neighbouring Odisha state, he said.

He was wanted in as many as nine incidents of Naxal attacks on security forces, including the attack at Burkapal in 2017 and at Tadmetla in 2010, he said.

Constable Somdev Arya, of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA- a specialised unit of CRPF), played a key role in his surrender, Patel said.

Korsa was given an 'encouragement' amount of Rs 10,000 and he will be provided further assistance as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said.