Shahjahanpur case: Law student raises doubts on SIT, questions delay in action against Chinmayanand

Published: 18th September 2019 12:50 AM

Former MP and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand

Former MP and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand (Photo | Facebook)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Raising doubts over the approach of special investigation team towards her case, the law student who has levelled charges of rape against former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand, has asked why there is a delay in booking Swami Chinmayanand under rape charges and taking a subsequent action against him.

Interacting with media persons, the law student who was in Bareilly on Tuesday in connection with her admission in Rohilkhand University, said even after 24hours of getting her statement recorded under Section 164 of CrPc in front of a judicial magistrate, the SIT had not proceeded with a suitable action against Chinmayanand.

The law student asked SIT what it was waiting for despite her reiteration of rape charges against the Swami. "Neither the SIT has arrested Chinmayanand not its officials responding to our queries and not even answering our calls, " she complained.

ALSO READ: FIR on rape charges against Chinmayanand likely soon

Meanwhile, Chinmayanand allegedly fainted and fell on the floor due to low blood sugar and dizziness on late Monday night.  A team of doctor-led by Dr ML Agarwal, Physician at district hospital, immediately rushed to the ashram to examine him. Though advised by the doctors for admission, Chinmayanand preferred to stay in his Mumukshu Ashram.

Complainant has filed an application in the court of Chief Judicial magistrate for checking a copy of his statement recorded under 164 CrPC on Tuesday morning.

As per sources, Sanjay Singh, who was found by police along with the law student in Rajasthan, has been detained since Sunday evening when he was summoned by SIT to record his statement. His parents said that they were asked by SIT to send a pair of clothes for Sanjay at SIT office in reserve police lines.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp