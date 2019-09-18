Supreme Court to frame guidelines on maintenance payment in matrimonial matters

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has decided to frame guidelines on payment of maintenance in matrimonial matters and appointed two senior advocates to assist the bench in this regard.

"We appoint Mr. Gopal Sankarnarayanan, Senior Advocate and Ms. Anitha Shenoy, Senior Advocate as Amicus Curiae to assist the court for framing guidelines on payment of maintenance in matrimonial matters," said a bench of Justices Indu Malhotra and R. Subhash Reddy in its order delivered last week.

The top court's order came while directing the husband to pay a total amount of Rs 5 lakh towards the arrears of maintenance to his wife.

The court has fixed the matter for further hearing on October 14 and directed the registry to provide a copy of the paper book to the Amicus Curiae to enable them to assist in the matter.