Home Nation

With Sonia's appointment as interim chief, power balance shifts again in Congress

In last one month, changes in party units reflect Sonia reposing her trust in old hands. In Jharkhand, Rahul appointee Ajoy Kumar was replaced by Rameshwar Oraon. 

Published: 18th September 2019 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi with son and party leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.(Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi with son and party leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.(Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Is the Congress old guard returning to party’s power centre? Since Sonia Gandhi took over as party chief, many members of Rahul Gandhi’s young brigade are slowly being replaced with veterans.

The latest to join is Tripura PCC chief Pradyot Debbarman, who had quit over differences with AICC in-charge for Northeast Luizinho Faleiro.

In last one month, changes in party units reflect Sonia reposing her trust in old hands. In Jharkhand, Rahul appointee Ajoy Kumar was replaced by Rameshwar Oraon. 

Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar was shown the door and Kumari Selja replaced him while Hooda was made the CLP leader. In Maharashtra, Sonia accepted Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora’s resignation and Eknath Gaikwad was brought in.

‘Balance to be kept’

Rahul during his two-year tenure as party chief had appointed many young leaders as state in-charges but things seem to change with Sonia at helms of affairs.

However, a senior party functionary said young leaders could be given bigger responsibilities in the central office. 

“A balance would be maintained between young and old leaders,” said the leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Pradyot Debbarman Luizinho Faleiro
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp