With Sonia's appointment as interim chief, power balance shifts again in Congress

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Is the Congress old guard returning to party’s power centre? Since Sonia Gandhi took over as party chief, many members of Rahul Gandhi’s young brigade are slowly being replaced with veterans.

The latest to join is Tripura PCC chief Pradyot Debbarman, who had quit over differences with AICC in-charge for Northeast Luizinho Faleiro.

In last one month, changes in party units reflect Sonia reposing her trust in old hands. In Jharkhand, Rahul appointee Ajoy Kumar was replaced by Rameshwar Oraon.

Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar was shown the door and Kumari Selja replaced him while Hooda was made the CLP leader. In Maharashtra, Sonia accepted Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora’s resignation and Eknath Gaikwad was brought in.

‘Balance to be kept’

Rahul during his two-year tenure as party chief had appointed many young leaders as state in-charges but things seem to change with Sonia at helms of affairs.

However, a senior party functionary said young leaders could be given bigger responsibilities in the central office.

“A balance would be maintained between young and old leaders,” said the leader.