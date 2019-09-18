World’s largest railway waiting a hit in Bihar's Patna junction within 48 hours

Home Nation

Over one lakh passengers and others have visited the world's biggest railway waiting hall set up at Bihar's Patna junction within 48 hours of being dedicated to nation on September 15. 

Published: 18th September 2019

Patna junction's waiting hall is also the world's largest. | Express Photo Services

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

First time MP of BJP from Patna-Sahib LS seat and Union IT and law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has dedicated the world's biggest air-condition railway waiting hall, built over 7,500 sq ft, and lauded the role of East Central Railway (ECR) for bringing this kind of a world-class distinction at Patna junction.

“It has as of now a seating capacity of 300 at a time but a provision is being made for adding 200 more", general manager of East Central Railway (ECR) LC Trivedi said.

He added, “The hall is equipped with large wall-mounted TV screens for quick dissemination of information about trains, the media entertainment system, food plazas, Madhubani paintings adorning the interiors and the walls, 100%LED lights.”

He said it is a single-hall based waiting hall with three multipurpose shops- one for electronic assistance like power banks, chargers, earphones, budget cell-phones, and the second dealing with souvenirs and the third with modern hot and cold dispensers for tea, coffee, soup and cold drinks and other packaged edibles.

The hall has 12 big screens with 65” 4k TV which displays information and entertainment. Around Rs 70 lakh has been spent on it by the Danapur division of ECR.

It has been visited by over 1 lakh passengers in the last 24 hours after being inaugurated by the minister.

