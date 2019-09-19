Home Nation

BJP plans to organise 10 meetings in Jammu and Kashmir on Article 370 

The 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' was launched by the BJP in favour of the abrogation the state's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Published: 19th September 2019 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As part of its ongoing nationwide campaign on the abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP plans to hold 10 meetings of its senior leaders and Union ministers in the state, including a large gathering in Srinagar.

The 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' (public awareness campaign) was launched by the BJP in favour of the abrogation the state's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Under it, the party has decided to organise 370 small indoor meetings and 35 big meetings across the country, including six in Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides the general public, these meetings will target opinion-makers and influential personalities from different walks of life.

So far two meetings have been held in Udhampur and Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir and going by the response, it has been decided to organise four more such meetings, a source in the party said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh had addressed the meetings in Kathua and Udhampur, the source said, adding that three more meetings are scheduled for this month.

BJP vice-president Shyam Jaju, Union Ministers Krishan Pal Gurjar and Kiren Rijiju are scheduled to address one meeting each at Jammu, Rajouri and Leh on 22nd, 26th and 29th of this month.

Union Ministers V K Singh and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi are also scheduled to address the meetings.

Naqvi is scheduled to speak on October 3 in Kargil, while Singh will speak in Doda.

A big meeting is also planned to be held after September 25, so far its date is not finalised but perhaps it will be the biggest among all the meetings planned for Jammu and Kashmir, a source in the party said.

One meeting each is also being planned at Baramulla and Anantnag as the state unit has proposed to organise the meeting at these two locations, the source said.

Party sources said buoyed by the response the BJP units in other states have received from the public in favour of abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, the central leadership has decided to increase the number of such meetings.

It was decided to organise meetings at 20 locations across Gujarat, but now the response is such a meeting will be held in each assembly constituency, the sources said.

Similarly, 19 meetings were earlier planned in Tamil Nadu but now it will be held in 31 locations across the state, the sources said.

The party had formed a committee to carry out this campaign.

It includes Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Dharmendra Pradhan and Jitendra Singh.

Besides them, former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, party's MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and MP Tejaswi Surya are members of this committee.

The panel is chaired by BJP working president J P Nadda, and party general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, vice-president Baijayant Panda and its national secretary Y Satya Kumar are also its members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Jan Jagran Abhiyan Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 Article 370 abrogation
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp