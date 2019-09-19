Home Nation

Chinmayanand case: SIT summons appointment records of woman's mother 

The SIT is currently questioning people in connection with the case and will submit its report to the Allahabad High Court on September 23.

Published: 19th September 2019 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Swami Chinmayanand

Swami Chinmayanand (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: The special investigation team probing rape charges against Swami Chinmayanand here on Thursday summoned records relating to the appointment of the complainant woman's mother at a college run by Mumukshu Ashram of the BJP leader.

The student's mother was appointed a teacher at the college in May this year.

The principal of the college handed over the records to the SIT, sources said.

The SIT is currently questioning people in connection with the case and will submit its report to the Allahabad High Court on September 23.

ALSO READ: Shahjahanpur case - Student threatens to set self on fire, Chinmayanand hospitalised

Meanwhile, there was no change in the condition of 72-year-old Chinmayanand, who was admitted to a state-run hospital after he complained of uneasiness on Wednesday.

He underwent several tests.

A team of four doctors is continuously keeping an eye on him, PRO of the medical college Dr Puja Pandey told PTI.

Swami Chinmayanand is being treated for BPH diabetes and upset stomach, she added.

Police are yet to register a rape case against the septuagenarian leader despite the woman recording her statement before a magistrate on Monday.

She had threatened to set herself on fire if the BJP leader was not arrested immediately.

She also asked if the government was waiting for her to die even after her statement was recorded before the magistrate.

"Even two days after I recorded my statement before a magistrate, Chinmayanand has not been arrested.

"If the government is waiting for me to die, I will sprinkle kerosene on my body and immolate myself," the student had told reporters.

ALSO READ: Chinmayanand case - Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP government, police for 'repeating' Unnao 'negligence' 

IG Naveen Arora, who heads the team, had stated that no arrest had been made so far.

He said the mobile phone of the witness and the pen drive given by the student had been sent for a forensic examination.

Police had earlier registered a case of criminal intimidation and abduction on a complaint lodged by the woman's father.

Later, the student, who studied at a college run by an organisation led by the BJP leader, also accused him of rape, and "physical exploitation" over a year.

On Monday, the SIT had taken the woman to a court for recording her statement before Judicial Magistrate Geetika Singh.

The SIT had also examined the principals of the two colleges where the girl studied.

The student had on Saturday given a pen drive containing 43 videos to the SIT to support her allegations after the sleuths asked her to submit whatever evidence she had against the former Union minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swami Chinmayanand Chinmayanand Chinmayanand rape case SIT special investigation team
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp