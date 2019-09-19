Honey trap racket busted in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh ATS detains four

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh police late on Wednesday night busted a suspected high-profile honey trap racket in the state capital and detained as four woman and girls for questioning.

The four, who were staying in posh residential townships of the city were interrogated by the anti-terror squad (ATS) of the state police at the Govindpura police station in Bhopal.

The racket reportedly targetted wealthy individuals, particularly big-time politicians and bureaucrats, sources privy to the investigations told Express.

The racket was allegedly operated by a woman who runs an NGO and resides in the house of an Opposition leader in Bhopal. The racket targetted high-profile persons who were later extorted for hefty sums of money.

Recently, a state government official fell prey to the racket, after which the woman who was the mastermind trying to extort Rs two crore from the concerned official for settling the matter.

Following this, a case was subsequently lodged at Indore's Palasiya police station on the official's complaint and the state ATS was tipped about the racket subsequently. Four women and a man were picked for questioning.

The operation has so far led to the seizure of several cellphones containing obscene clips which were possibly meant to blackmail and extort money.