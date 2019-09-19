Sexual abuse case: Law student demands Swami Chinmayanand’s arrest, threatens self-immolation

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Shahjahanpur law student, who has accused former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand of harassment and sexual abuse, threatened to immolate herself on Wednesday if he was not arrested soon.

SIT head and I-G Naveen Arora said that the arrest of Swami Chinmayanand would be left to the Allahabad High Court. While addressing a press conference in Shahjahanpur on Wednesday evening, IG Arora also said that the delay in registering an FIR against the Swami in the rape case was because the police was waiting for the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report about the veracity of digital evidence.

“All the evidence including mobile phones, devices, pen drives, were sent to FSL test for digital certification. We are waiting for forensic analysis to ensure no tampering is done as several copies of the video evidences were made. Since most of the evidences are digital, it is taking time to get the reports. As per IT Act, we can only include digital evidences in our investigation with certification,” said IG Naveen Arora.

On the complainant’s threat to kill herself, the SIT chief urged her to have faith in the probe panel. “We are carrying out the probe under the monitoring of the High Court. If we commit any mistake, the court will take cognizance of it. We cannot deviate from the path of our investigation just because of the statement of a person,” asserted the officer.

The student had recorded her statement under Section 164 of CrPC in front of a judicial magistrate in a four-hour sitting on September 16. After her statement, the registration of an FIR against Swami Chinmayanand under sections pertaining to rape and his subsequent arrest were imminent. But even after two days, no move was made to book the Swami.

“The current approach of the SIT is making me impatient. If Swami Chinmayanand is not arrested soon by the authorities, I shall resort to self-immolation,” said the law student while talking to mediapersons on Wednesday before leaving for Prayagraj with her father. She even charged the SIT with sloppiness.

The IG, meanwhile, reiterated that probe was on track and was in its final stages. “SIT will submit their status report to special bench of Allahabad High Court on September 23,” he added.

The father of the victim, however, claimed that the updates in the case was not being shared with them. “SIT officials are not giving straight answers,” rued the father of the girl. He also claimed that there was an undue delay in the arrest of Swami Chinmayanand despite his daughter’s judicial statement.

On the other hand, the accused Swami Chinmayanand was admitted to the district hospital at 6 pm and a team of 10 doctors examined him. Dr MP Gangwar claimed that Chinmayanand was suffering from diarrhoea and that a team of doctors was looking after him. “He is currently admitted at a private ward and there is no threat to his life,” said the doctor.