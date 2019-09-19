Home Nation

Use of indigenous technology in armed forces would be 75 per cent by 2029-30: Rajnath Singh

On September 19, Rajnath Singh flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft from the HAL airport in Bengaluru, becoming the first defence minister to fly in the indigenously-built light combat aircraft.

Published: 19th September 2019 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | Twitter @DefenceMinIndia)

By PTI

BENGALURU: After flying indigenously-built light combat aircraft Tejas, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at an event here on Thursday that the use of indigenous technology in armed forces would be around 75 per cent by 2029-30.

On Thursday morning, Singh flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft from the HAL airport in Bengaluru, becoming the first defence minister to fly in the indigenously-built light combat aircraft (LCA).

"The use of indigenous technology (in armed forces) will be around 75 per cent by the time we reach 2029-30.

No one had thought that we will be using indigenous technology this way," Singh said after attending an exhibition of products of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) here.

"That day is not far when we can create 100 per cent of items in our country itself," he added.

At DRDO exhibition, the minister said, "Whatever I have seen today, and whatever I have heard, on that basis, I would like to say, the whole country is proud of you all."

He added that the DRDO is not just a credible organisation of India but it is also getting the international recognition now which is source of immense happiness.

"Indigenous arms, ammunition and weapons are being developed in India. We are developing such a capacity gradually," he said.

Our export capability is being built up too, Singh said.

"Recently developed ASAT (anti-satellite) missile, the use of Netra in Balakot airstrike, and the recent successful testing of air-to-air missile Astra - these incidents have solidified the nation's trust in DRDO," said the minister.

Netra is an airborne early warning and control (AEWC) aircraft and it played a prominent role in the airstrikes conducted by Indian Air Force at Balakot (Pakistan) in February.

Singh said, "This exhibition shows the participation of private industries too. We cannot ignore the contribution of big industrialists. They have a big contribution."

He added that the recognition of the work of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is increasing with time.

"But I think that the HAL needs a push up from the government's side," he noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Tejas Indian armed forces
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp